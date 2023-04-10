Ossoff, Becerra highlight lower insulin prices for seniors

A new federal law caps the cost of insulin to just $35 per month for seniors on Medicare and Monday federal officials traveled to Gwinnett County to raise awareness of the change.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with residents and community leaders at Ser Familia, an organization that helps Latino families.

"This is a big day for seniors," said Sen. Ossoff. "This is about life and death, and this is about the ability of seniors in America to sustain themselves—folks on fixed incomes, folks who already have so much that concerns them--whether they can afford groceries and rent."

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra meet with residents and community leaders at Ser Familia in Gwinnett County on April 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2023, though Sec. Becerra said many seniors still are not aware of the change.

In 2020, there were 445,625 Georgians enrolled in Medicare Part D, according to Sec. Becerra. He said on average those Georgians will save nearly $500 per year on insulin. Though, he explained, the new law has had a ripple effect for others who require the diabetes treatment.

"So, it's not just seniors in America who will get insulin for about $35. Now, it's pretty much everybody in America because guess what? The manufacturers of insulin, the drugmakers for insulin--there are about three or four major manufacturers--they've all agreed to lower their prices as well," said Sec. Becerra.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra meet with residents and community leaders at Ser Familia in Gwinnett County on April 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The new law also includes a provision that requires vaccines like those for influenza and COVID to be free for Medicare recipients.