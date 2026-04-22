Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson talks ‘90s hit 'Sleepers'

The Brief Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has released "Sleepers" on 4K Ultra HD for the first time, giving the hit movie a fresher look and sound just in time for its 30th anniversary. The film stars Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric, and Brad Pitt in a gut-wrenching story of abuse, revenge, and justice. "I hadn’t seen it in a long, long time. So, I was fascinated on one level," says Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson about revisiting the film.



It’s been 30 years since the star-studded thriller "Sleepers" opened in theatres — and now, Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson’s masterpiece of murky morals looks clearer than ever.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has released "Sleepers" on 4K Ultra HD for the first time, giving the hit movie a fresher look and sound just in time for its 30th anniversary. The film stars Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric, and Brad Pitt in a gut-wrenching story of abuse, revenge, and justice.

Levinson — a multiple Academy Award nominee and winner for directing 1988’s "Rain Man" — calls the upgrade "a beautiful version of the film."

"It’s not as if I normally watch ‘Sleepers’ once a month or something," laughs Levinson. "I hadn’t seen it in a long, long time. So, I was fascinated on one level. And then you’re also saying, ‘You know, I think we can tweak this a little bit, in terms of the sound or the lighting or the whatever.’"

"Sleepers" marked the first time acting titans De Niro and Hoffman shared the screen.

"Well, you know, you’re talking about two legends of cinema," says Levinson. "And they got along very well and respected one another. And so, it’s not like you have to sit there and work it and work it and work it. They bring a lot to the table."

"Sleepers" is available now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital — click here for more information.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's interview with Barry Levinson.



