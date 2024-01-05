Orlando Magic to retire Shaquille O'Neal's #32 jersey in historic ceremony

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
16
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Orlando Magic to retire Shaquille O'Neal's #32 jersey in historic ceremony

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated February 12, 2024
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando

Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant to open in Orlando this year

We told you last year that Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant will be opening in Orlando. Now we know when and where.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are set to retire Shaquille O’Neal's #32 jersey in a historic ceremony on Tuesday. 

O'Neal will be the first player in the franchise's history to have his number retired.

"When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple - Shaquille O’Neal," Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. "He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising #32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever."

GettyImages-1343859788.jpg

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1994: Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Orlando Magic shoots a foul shot against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1994 at the US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland. O'Neal played for the Magic from 1992-96. (

Expand

The 7-foot-1-inch gentle giant was selected by the Magic with the first overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft and spent four seasons with the team from 1992 to 1996.

His accolades with the Magic include four NBA All-Star selections, an All-NBA Second Team recognition, two All-NBA Third Team acknowledgments, NBA All-Rookie First Team honors, and the prestigious NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The basketball luminary was previously inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015 and subsequently elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. His impact was further recognized as he earned a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021, solidifying his place among the sport's elite.

GettyImages-1343859699.jpg

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1992: Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Kevin Duckworth #00 of the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1992 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. O'Neal played for the Magic from 1992

Expand

The Magic are celebrating their 35th anniversary this season and will retire O'Neal's jersey during a ceremony following the game against Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 13. 