Operation Sweet Silence: 31 charged in Columbus gang sweep

Image 1 of 8 ▼ U.S. Attorneys and local police detailed the dismantling of a major drug trafficking network spanning from California to Columbus during a briefing on the success of "Operation Sweet Silence" on April 20, 2026. (U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia)

The Brief Law enforcement dismantled the Zohannon Gang and several other criminal groups in Columbus following a years-long investigation. Officials seized 119 guns and $270 million worth of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. 31 people were charged in the takedown, with nearly all already pleading guilty or being convicted.



Federal authorities have dismantled a major criminal organization in Columbus, seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in drugs and more than 100 guns in a massive sweep called "Operation Sweet Silence."

Massive gang takedown in Columbus

The backstory:

Law enforcement finished a massive investigation into the Zohannon criminal street gang and other groups in Columbus, including the Crips, Bloods, and Gangster Disciples. The operation, which ran from August 2022 until May 2024, targeted violent crime and drug trafficking linked to Mexican cartels.

Authorities seized 119 firearms, including machine guns, rifles, and stolen weapons. They also took $270 million worth of drugs off the streets. This included $20 million in cocaine, meth, fentanyl, and marijuana from Columbus, and another $250 million in marijuana from a supplier in California.

Dozens of defendants face prison time

By the numbers:

Thirty-one people, mostly from Columbus, were charged. Here is the status of each defendant:

Freddie "Profit" Bowens, 27: Sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Fernando "Nino" Brown, 33: Found guilty of conspiracy to traffic meth, cocaine, and over 100 pounds of marijuana; awaiting sentencing.

LaBrandon Brown, 31: Sentenced to four years in prison for using a phone to facilitate a drug offense.

Jantzen Carter, 40: Sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug conspiracy.

Ulises Cervantes, 33: Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy; awaiting sentencing.

Anthony Champion, 46: Sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Trenton Clemons, 48: Sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug conspiracy.

Dequindre Dawson, 33: Sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Nicholas Fitzpatrick, 30: Sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Terry Gash, 54: Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy; awaiting sentencing.

Undrae Hayes, 37: Sentenced to eight years in prison for drug conspiracy.

Roderick Hicks, 59: Sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Christopher Hill, 36: Sentenced to two years in prison for using a phone to facilitate a drug offense.

Marquez Holloway, 32: Found guilty of drug conspiracy and distribution; awaiting sentencing.

Darius Jenkins, 24: Sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Jeffrey Kimbrough, 29: Sentenced to three years of probation for drug conspiracy.

Hykeem Lomax, 33: Pleaded guilty to using a phone to facilitate a drug offense; awaiting sentencing.

Quadarius Lusk, 30: Pleaded guilty to using a phone to facilitate a drug offense; awaiting sentencing.

Aundray Morgan, 39: Pleaded guilty to using a phone to facilitate a drug offense; awaiting sentencing.

Tommie "TJ/Bo/Mini" Mullins, Jr., 31: Sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug conspiracy.

Javonta Paden, 25: Sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Adrian "AP" Palmer, 25: Sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Adrian Pleasants, 29: Sentenced to 20 months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Derrick Porter, 54: Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy; awaiting sentencing.

Dahvontay Richardson, 28: Sentenced to 33 months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Trenton "Bubble" Thomas, 25: Sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for drug conspiracy.

Juan Carlos Torres-Arzapalo, 41: Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy; awaiting sentencing.

Corey "Lito Red" Turner, 33: Sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug conspiracy.

Jhy’Keith Williams, 24: Sentenced to three years and one month in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Malik Williams, 27: Sentenced to four years and three months in prison for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Leonard Campbell, 37: Charged with conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute; faces a maximum of life in prison.

Ongoing legal proceedings

What's next:

While 30 people have been convicted, 37-year-old Leonard Campbell of Columbus still faces charges including conspiracy to possess meth and fentanyl with intent to distribute. He faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Several other defendants who have already pleaded guilty are currently awaiting their sentencing dates.