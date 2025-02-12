Expand / Collapse search
Operation Byte Down results in 17 child exploitation arrests in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 1:07pm EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Steven Mendenhall, Todd Shelton, and Chaunansheng Fu

DECATUR, Ga. - A statewide child exploitation operation, known as "Operation Byte Down," has led to the arrest of 17 individuals across Georgia, authorities announced. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), in partnership with 33 law enforcement agencies under the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, carried out the multi-jurisdictional effort targeting online child exploitation and abuse.

Children Rescued & Suspects Arrested

What we know:

The operation resulted in the identification of 13 children living in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring. Additionally, one suspect admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children and related offenses:

  • Kong Hon Yim, 63 (Duluth, Gwinnett County)
  • Ezequiel Ortiz, 30 (Duluth, Gwinnett County)
  • Jianglin Meng, 26 (Norcross, Gwinnett County)
  • Morgan Albright, 18 (Winder, Barrow County)
  • Steven Michael Yanizeski, 28 (Evans, Columbia County)
  • Chaunansheng Fu, 28 (Doraville, DeKalb County)
  • Steven Ray Mendenhall, 53 (Macon, Bibb County)
  • Elvis Beltran Pineda, 25 (Alpharetta, Forsyth County)
  • Richard Jason Lowery, 43 (Augusta, Richmond County)
  • Patrick Dulebohn, 43 (Savannah, Chatham County)
  • Dennis Farmer, 65 (Tifton, Tift County)
  • Christian Havanki, 29 (Pooler, Chatham County)
  • Thomas Walker, 37 (Helen, White County)
  • Derrick Long, 25 (Kingsland, Camden County)
  • Jonathan Sells, 39 (Cleveland, White County)
  • Todd Shelton, 61 (Acworth, Cherokee County)
  • Timothy Grimsley, 36 (Tifton, Tift County)

Operation Details & Investigation

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement agencies executed 30 residential search warrants across the state, leading to the seizure of 361 electronic devices, including cell phones, tablets, computers, and external storage devices. Additionally, forensic investigators previewed 137 electronic devices on-site to gather further evidence.

The operation targeted individuals involved in technology-facilitated crimes against children, including peer-to-peer file sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), undercover online interactions with child predators, and investigations based on CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities say more arrests could follow as forensic processing of seized devices continues.

Participating Agencies

The Georgia ICAC Task Force, which is led by the GBI, worked alongside 33 law enforcement agencies in the operation, including local sheriff’s offices, police departments, the Georgia State Patrol, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Public Assistance & Reporting Tips

What you can do:

Officials urge the public to report any information related to child exploitation. Reports can be made to:

  • GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit: 404-270-8870
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline: CyberTipline.org
  • Anonymous tips: Call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or submit online at GBI’s tip line.

Operation Byte Down is part of an ongoing effort to combat online child exploitation and hold predators accountable under the Georgia ICAC Task Force, which was created to address the growing threat of online child abuse.

The Source

  • Information was provided by Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

