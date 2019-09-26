Opening statements begin in murder trial of ex-DeKalb County police officer

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The trial has begun for a former Dekalb County police officer Robert Olsen who is facing felony murder charges for the 2015 shooting death of military veteran, Anthony Hill.

Investigators say Hill suffered from a mental illness and was shot when he was running naked toward Olsen outside of a Chamblee Apartment complex.

“Unarmed, unclothed, and unable to harm,” the prosecution said during opening statements.

Jurors spent most of Thursday afternoon learning about that day when investigators say an employee from the Heights at Chamblee Apartments called 911 because one of their residents was wandering around outside naked.

Investigators say Hill suffered from a mental illness, but according to witnesses he never appeared to be a threat.

Olsen ordered him to stop and when he didn't, investigators say, he shot Hill twice.

Advertisement

The prosecution told the jury the evidence they will see in the case will show that Hill had no clothes, no weapon, and was at least 6 feet away when he was shot.

The defense said they don’t plan to dispute the facts in this case. They are looking to prove whether Olsen was “reasonably in fear.”

But the prosecution says Olsen never once told investigators that he was afraid.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The trial could last up to three weeks.