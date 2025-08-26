One injured in Stone Mountain shooting, expected to survive

article

The Brief Shooting on San Pablo Drive in Stone Mountain sent one person to the hospital. Police say the victim was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. Investigators believe the people involved did not know each other.



Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to San Pablo Drive just after 2 a.m. and found a victim who had been shot in the chest, according to the Stone Mountain Police Department. Investigators said the person is expected to survive.

Detectives are still working to determine what led to the gunfire but said the individuals involved did not know each other.