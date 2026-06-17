One dead, another wounded in Braselton neighborhood shooting

The Brief Gunshots in Braselton left a man dead and a woman critically injured on Thursday night. Police have captured a suspect following the shooting, and officials state there is no remaining danger to the community. Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are now working alongside local officers to piece together the deadly incident.



A late-night shooting in Braselton left one man dead and a woman fighting for her life in a local hospital after gunfire erupted inside a neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers rushed to a home around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots being fired. According to the Braselton Police Department, officers discovered a man, who was already dead, and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. First responders provided emergency medical care at the scene before paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One person was quickly taken into custody.

Police Interim Chief Zack Tiller stated that based on the current evidence, there is no ongoing threat to the public. To ensure a thorough probe, local police requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials are withholding the names of the victims and the suspect while investigators work to notify family members. Local police and state agents have not yet released a motive for the shooting or details on what led to the gunfire.

What they're saying:

The local police force expressed deep sorrow over the outbreak of violence in the neighborhood.

"The Braselton Police Department extends its thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragic incident," the agency said in a statement.