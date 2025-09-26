One dead after fiery crash in Chattahoochee Hills early Friday
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GA. - One person is dead after a fiery collision in the Chattahoochee Hills area early Friday, according to police.
What we know:
The collision happened on South Fulton Parkway/Ga. State Route70 near Rico Road.
The incident, which happened around 4 a.m., resulted in the closure of the road in both directions.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not released any information about what may have caused the collision or any information about the person who died.
FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and is attempting to gather more information. Check back for updates.