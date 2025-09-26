Expand / Collapse search

One dead after fiery crash in Chattahoochee Hills early Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2025 5:49am EDT
Chattahoochee Hill Country
The Brief

    • One person killed in fiery crash on South Fulton Parkway near Rico Road
    • Both directions of the roadway closed following the 4 a.m. collision
    • Cause of crash and victim’s identity not yet released by police

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GA. - One person is dead after a fiery collision in the Chattahoochee Hills area early Friday, according to police.

What we know:

The collision happened on South Fulton Parkway/Ga. State Route70 near Rico Road.

The incident, which happened around 4 a.m., resulted in the closure of the road in both directions.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any information about what may have caused the collision or any information about the person who died.

FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and is attempting to gather more information. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Chattahoochee Hills Police Department. 

