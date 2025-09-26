One dead after fiery crash in Chattahoochee Hills early Friday

The Brief One person killed in fiery crash on South Fulton Parkway near Rico Road Both directions of the roadway closed following the 4 a.m. collision Cause of crash and victim’s identity not yet released by police



One person is dead after a fiery collision in the Chattahoochee Hills area early Friday, according to police.

What we know:

The collision happened on South Fulton Parkway/Ga. State Route70 near Rico Road.

The incident, which happened around 4 a.m., resulted in the closure of the road in both directions.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any information about what may have caused the collision or any information about the person who died.

FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and is attempting to gather more information. Check back for updates.