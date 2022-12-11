Expand / Collapse search

Household in DeKalb County fire seek assistance

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
House fire on Olde Street in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a fire took over a home on Olde Street in DeKalb County, authorities said the people who live there are looking to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The fire began around 1:27 p.m. in the fireplace of the house on the 5000 block, according to the responding fire crew.

No injuries were reported, but the household of six adults and two children will need help bouncing back after the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.