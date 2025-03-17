Oklahoma murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County motel

article

A man wanted for first-degree murder in Oklahoma is in custody after officials say he was caught at a DeKalb County motel.

The arrest happened on Thursday, March 13, on Flat Shoals Road, officials said.

The backstory:

The DeKalb County Police Department says members of its SWAT team were asked for help by the U.S. Marshals, who were searching for 40-year-old Jason Bowen.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Bowen was wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Tevin Goff.

Officers say family members reported Goff missing on March 9, saying that they last heard that Goff was in Tulsa and was going to meet with "several individuals his family said he was afraid of."

That night, Goff's vehicle was found on fire outside of Porter, Oklahoma. His body was found by the side of a road the next morning.

The burned remains of the car (Tulsa Police Department)

What we know:

After locating Bowen in Georgia, the U.S. Marshals, DKPD’s S.W.A.T. officers, and K9 and aerial support served a warrant at the motel and arrested Bowen.

Bowen's girlfriend, 34-year-old Trasawn Hick, was also taken into custody.

Authorities say they found weapons and drugs in the motel room.

What's next:

Both suspects were taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Bowen has since been turned over to the U.S. Marshals and will be extradited back to Oklahoma.