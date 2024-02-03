Oklahoma earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake felt statewide

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled Oklahoma Friday night, with residents statewide feeling the shake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 11:30 p.m. local time and was centered near Prague, Oklahoma, just east of Oklahoma City.

Residents across the state from Lawton to Enid to Tulsa reported feeling the shaking to the U.S.G.S.

The initial earthquake was followed by at least eight smaller temblors through Saturday morning, ranging in strength from magnitude 2.5 to 3.4, according to the geological survey. No damage has been reported, according to FOX Weather.

The earthquake was shallow — just 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep, according to the USGS — and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense.

Map of earthquake (FOX Weather)

The earthquake is among the top four strongest earthquakes to hit Oklahoma since 1900, according to FOX Weather. The strongest ever recorded in Oklahoma was a 5.8 magnitude quake in Pawnee in 2016, according to The Associated Press.

At least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4.0, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. In April, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six that struck the central Oklahoma town of Carney, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The USGS has previously said that a lot of earthquakes in the southern Plains region have been linked to fracking - the process of injecting water, sand or chemicals into the ground in order to break up the bedrock to reach oil and gas reserves.

It’s unclear whether fracking or other human activities played a role in the most recent quake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.