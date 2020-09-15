Ohio high school football players suspended after carrying 'thin blue line' flag onto field on 9/11

article

Little Miami High School in Morrow, Ohio, suspended two football players after they carried "thin blue line" and "thin red line" flags across the field on Sept. 11 in defiance of school orders.

Players Brady Williams and Jared Bentley asked permission to carry the flags, which are meant to express support for law enforcement and firefighters, at the start of their game last Friday on "Patriot Night" but were told no, according to Local 12 WKRC-TV.

"Little Miami Local Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn. While we understand these students' desire show their support of our first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials," Little Miami High School said in a statement, according to Fox 19. "Administrators must act when students break the rules."

Related: Ohio school district bans ‘thin blue line’ flags after football player carried one to honor coach

The school added that it organized its Patriot Night program "to memorialize the victims of 9/11." The program "was already part of our pre-game ceremonies on Friday, and the American flag is the first thing through the tunnel every Friday night."

Advertisement

"Little Miami always has – and always will – support our first responders, our veterans, and all who sacrifice to maintain our freedoms," the statement said.

Related: Firefighters union removes 'Thin Blue Line' flags from trucks after resident complains

Community members are planning to rally around the two students at their next home game to show support for their actions, according to the outlet.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.