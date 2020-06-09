Officials: Walker County car reported stolen, set on fire

article

Georgia investigators are searching for an arsonist who destroyed a reportedly stolen car in Walker County.

The Georgia Insurance Safety and Fire Commissioner said that the fire happened shortly around 5 a.m on Thursday, June 4.

Police discovered the white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant burning in the middle of a road three miles away from where it was reported stolen.

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

If you have any information on the fire, please call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

