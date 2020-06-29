Officials urge people who visited Rehoboth and Dewey Beach to get tested for COVID-19

Anyone who visited beach towns in Delaware recently— particularly Rehoboth and Dewey Beach— are being urged to be tested for COVID-19.

According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, the recommendation comes after testing in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday identified approximately 100 people as positive for COVID-19. Testing on Friday in Dewey Beach identified another dozen cases.

“We are extremely concerned by yet another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the beach area and the potential for spread to others both at work and in social gatherings,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

Testing is highly encouraged for those living in the beach area with people who are not part of their family and for people who attended parties or ate at a restaurant without a face covering. People working in the restaurant, hotel or retail industry who have frequent contact with other people are also urged to be tested for the virus.

“We know that some of the positive persons have been at parties recently, potentially transmitting the virus to others who may still be here or may have returned to their homes in other counties or states. We are also concerned by our own staff observations in the beach area and pictures seen on social media of people not wearing face coverings or social distancing while they are out and about, including at bars and restaurants. Make no mistake, continuing this behavior is a recipe for disaster. It is a sure way for us to end up with widespread infection that ultimately may not be contained to the beach area," Dr. Rattay said.

On Tuesday, staff working at restaurants in Rehoboth Beach can get tested at the Touch of Italy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, testing will take place in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday at the Epworth United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until 2:00 pm

