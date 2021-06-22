Officials: Stockbridge woman charged with insurance fraud, forgery

article

Georgia law enforcement officials are searching for a Stockbridge woman accused of insurance fraud and forgery.

The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says they are searching for 41-year-old Shannon Briley of Stockbridge.

According to officials, Briley submitted an insurance claim for a ring that cost almost $6,800 and a laptop computer valued at around $1,100. However, an investigation led officials to believe both receipts Briley submitted in the claim were fake.

The woman now have warrants for her arrest charging her with one count of insurance fraud and one count of first-degree forgery.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

