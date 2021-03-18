Officials: Snellville woman wanted for insurance fraud, identity theft

article

Georgia officers are searching for a Gwinnett County woman wanted for insurance fraud and other charges.

The Office of Georiga's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 49-year-old Nikishia Young.

According to officials, Young had an insurance policy with Liberty Mutual Insurance and then opened another policy under a stolen identity with Progressive Insurance.

With the two policies, officials allege that Young tried to claim $8,100 in fake damage using three fraudulent Home Depot receipts.

Young is charged with two counts of insurance fraud, one count of identity fraud, and three counts of first-degree forgery.

