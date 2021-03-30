Officials: Raccoon tests positive for rabies in DeKalb County neighborhood

article

Officials are warning residents of a DeKalb County neighborhood about a positive rabies test in the area.

The City of Decatur posted a rabies alert for the area of East Lake Drive and Spring Street on Facebook.

According to officials, animal control agents captured a raccoon on March 24 which has since tested positive for rabies.

Anyone in the area who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek immediate medical attention. Residents should also watch their pets and report any unusual activity - such as acting nervous or aggressive, having excessive drooling, or foaming at the mouth.

If you notice your pet exhibiting any symptoms, please call DeKalb County Animal Control at (404) 294-2996 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or (404) 294-2519 at any other time.

