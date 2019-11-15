Officials: Man, 2 kids hit by car waiting for school bus

A man and two children were struck by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus in Forsyth County Friday morning.

It happened along Buford Highway near Echols Road in Cumming.

A Forsyth County Schools official said an adult male and two sisters were waiting at their bus stop when a driver ignored the stop laws. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the school bus had flashers on and the "stop" arm extended when the vehicle went around the bus and hit them.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. No word yet on their conditions. According to Forsyth County Schools, the children are in first grade and fourth grade at Haw Creek Elementary School.

Authorities said the driver remained on the scene.

We're told the bus driver, who had 20 students onboard at the time of the accident, is extremely upset.