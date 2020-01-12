Officials investigating fires at neighboring NW Atlanta buildings

Authorities are investigating after a corner store went up in flames in northwest Atlanta.

Fire crews were called to the burning building on the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 when firefighters got to the scene, they found the flames coming from two buildings instead of one.

According to fire officials, there was a blaze at a corner store and another fire at an abandoned neighboring house.

No one was injured in the fires.

A convenience store and an abandoned home both caught fire Sunday morning.

Officials are now working to figure out what sparked the fires.