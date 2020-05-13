Officials identify victims found dead under bridge in Rome

article

Authorities have released the identities of two people who were found dead near a park in Rome on Wednesday.

According to Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler, the bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson, and 30-year-old Clarice Campbell were discovered on a bank under the Etowah Bridge near Grizzard Park.

Workers with the Georgia Department of Transportation were performing routine work on the bridge along Loop 1 when they found Richardson and Campbell.

The Rome Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take the lead on the investigation. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted a section of the bridge shut down while officials worked to recover the bodies and document the scene.

Sources told FOX 5's Morse Diggs that bags had been placed over both victims' heads.

The GBI will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were assisting Rome police after two bodies were found under the Etowah Bridge on May 13, 2020. (FOX 5)

