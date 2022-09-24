Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire

Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon.

Officials said Robert Deaton, 17, was found dead at the scene on Baskin Road. Caleb Deaton, 13, died at Tanner Villa Rica Hospital from serious injuries.

Investigators are still working with Georgia Fire Marshals to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said both boys were alone at home on Baskin Road when the fire broke out at around 3:18 p.m. on Friday. Fire officials say neighbors called 911 after hearing popping sounds and spotting flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters said about half of the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived about 8 minutes later. Emergency crews, noticing a car in the driveway, began to search the home.

The two boys were pulled from the top floor and brought to the front yard, where medics began to assess them.