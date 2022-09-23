Boys, 17 and 13, killed in Paulding County house fire

article

Two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and 13-year-old, died Friday afternoon from injuries during a house fire in Paulding County, fire officials said.

Officials said both boys were alone at home on Baskin Road when the fire broke out at around 3:18 p.m. on Friday.

The 13-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Villa Rica, where he died.

The fire is out and investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

