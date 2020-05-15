Officials identify police officer involved in deadly pedestrian accident

Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident involving a DeKalb County police officer late Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker, right in front of a Wendy's.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing the road in an area "not designated for pedestrian traffic" when he was struck by a DeKalb County police officer. DeKalb County police confirmed the accident was fatal.

Authorities have identified the officer as Sergeant Charles Cole. He's been placed on administrative leave.

Articles of clothing, including what appeared to be shoes, could be seen at the scene early Friday morning. No word if they belonged to the pedestrian. We also saw a DeKalb County police vehicle hauled away by a wrecker.

The investigation is ongoing.