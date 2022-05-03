Officials: 2 suspected poachers charged with illegally hunting alligators

article

Officials have charged two alleged poachers with illegally hunting alligators near a Georgia park.

On April 30, agents with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources sent a deputy to a report that an alligator had been shot near Richmond County's Lock and Dam Park.

The caller reported that the two suspects were trying to load a large alligator they had hunted into a truck.

After an investigation, agents charged two people with hunting alligators out of season.

In a photo provided by the Georgia DNR, you can see the alleged poachers accidentally busted the back window of their truck while trying to load the 10-feet-8-inch-long gator.

Officials have not released the identity of either of the suspected illegal hunters.