Officers rescue suspected car thief from burning car after police chase

A car crashes and exploded during a police chase in Covington late last month.

Multiple officers suffered minor burns as they tried to rescue a suspected car thief from the fiery wreck in Newton County.

Officer Keith Waddell said the fire burned the back of his neck and an arm.

He said it was a scary team effort that quickly turned from detaining someone to saving a life.

Covington police said the crash happened on June 28 at Turner Lake Road near Clark Street.

"It was just 'hey, we gotta get this guy out,'" Officer Keith Waddell said. "He's gonna burn alive so we got to get him out."

The driver's cries for help could be heard on a video provided by police that also showed officers rushing to get him out of the vehicle and contain the flames.

According to Georgia State Patrol, they were able to get him halfway out of the burning car.

However, his feet were still trapped after he crashed into a tree.

"The driver's side door was open. I was in the floorboard. I was trying to get his foot out," Waddell said.

The flames quickly got bigger and then there was an explosion.

"It came back toward us. I jumped out of the car. He was laying down so he missed a lot of it cause it kind of caught most of me in the face like right up here and burnt most of my hair off," the officer said.

Covington police said this all began when officers spotted Billy Campbell, who is from North Carolina, driving a stolen security vehicle.

The Covington Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff's Office, and GSP were involved in the chase.

"He never wanted to stop, so I don’t know what his mindset was at that time. Just stop," Officer Waddell said.

According to Campbell’s arrested warrant, GSP tried the PIT maneuvers twice to stop him.

During the second try, the warrant alleges he hit a police officer's car, injuring that officer before crashing into a tree head-on.

"He could have burned alive in that car 'cause if he was still sitting in there when it exploded," Waddell said.

Waddell, who's been with the department for about four years, was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

None of the responding officers suffered from serious injuries.

Campbell is facing a number of charges including reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement, and interference with government property.

