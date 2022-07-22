Officers shoot, kill suspect during Gwinnett County SWAT situation

article

Gwinnett County police have killed a suspect during a SWAT situation at a Loganville home Friday morning.

While officials have not released many details, Gwinnett Police say a SWAT team responded to a domestic call regarding a man armed with a gun at a home on Templeton Lane and Templeton Drive in Loganville.

During the incident, officials say an officer fired their weapon, hitting and killing a suspect.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to perform an independent investigation into the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.