Police body camera shows arrest of man allegedly threatening people with knife on Atlanta BetLine

Atlanta police say they arrested a man accused of threatening people with a knife on the BeltLine during "some type of emotional crisis."

Officers arrived after receiving a call about a man with a knife yelling at people and threatening them on the BeltLine.

In a video released by the Atlanta Police Department, the man yells he is "having a bad day" and his "sister is dying" towards unknown bystanders.

An officer asks the man if he should call Grady Memorial Hospital, and the man quickly declines the offer saying he does not trust them.

Officers were able to calmly detain the suspect and confiscate the knife, police say.

Authorities said the man was charged after the victim decided to press charges.

The identity of the suspect and victim has not been released.