Officers: 3 arrested in undercover Hall County gambling operation

A Hall County investigation into illegal gambling has ended with the arrest of three suspects at multiple stores around the county.

The three suspects were arrested during an undercover investigation into gambling in Hall County. (MANS Gang Task Force)

Officials say on Feb. 7, officers with the MANS Task Force, the Hall County Sheriff's Office, and the Georgia Lottery Corp. searched four businesses simultaneously looking for illegal video gambling machines.

The search operations were part of a multi-week undercover operation into gambling, officials said.

During the operation, police say they arrested three suspects at the businesses allegedly owned and operated by the men.

At the first location, Cafe Amigo on the 1500 block of Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, officers say they arrested Jung Yop Choo and found nine video gambling machines, receipts, and other $4,700 in gambling proceeds.

The second location, Mercado El Sol on the 1800 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville, ended with the arrest of Jose Ulloa-Gonzalez and the seizure of over $6,000 in gaming proceeds. Officials also found three video gambling machines.

Officials arrested Navshadalia Momin at the third location, Little Giant Grocery on the 1900 block of Atlanta Highway. At this location, officers found four video gambling machines, receipts and over $6,200 in gambling proceeds.

Arrests are still pending at a fourth location, Coin Laundry Lavanderia, at which officers found over $10,000 in gambling proceeds and four video gambling machines.

The three suspects are now booked into the Hall County Jail charged with commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.