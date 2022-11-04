Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Norcross.

There is a police presence near Singleton Road south of Interstate 85.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police lining Singleton Road near the site of a future park. Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel were at the scene. The road used to be closed in one direction.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SKYFOX over the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett County on Nov. 4, 2022. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

A FOX 5 News viewer sent photos of the scene on Singleton Road where investigators were gathered.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of police near officer-involved shooting on Singleton Road. (Provided by viewer)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about injuries and what led to the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.