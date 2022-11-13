SWAT team joins Butts County standoff, officer injured

A peculiar situation in the city of Jackson quickly turned into a dangerous standoff Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow subdivision. When they got there, the suspect fired a weapon at police.

The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house while the city of Jackson police called in the SWAT team to take over.

So far, the Butts County Sheriff's Office has announced one non-life threatening injury. The office reported they're not sure whether the officer was injured during the gunfire.

This story is developing, check back for updates.