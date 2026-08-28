Officer hospitalized, Old Canton Road shut down after patrol car crash

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The Brief An officer and another driver were hospitalized following a crash involving a marked patrol car Friday afternoon, according to the Cobb County Police Department The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of Old Canton Road and Robinson Road. The intersection will remain closed for an extended period while the department investigates.



A crash involving a marked patrol car sent an officer and another driver to the hospital Friday, closing Old Canton Road while investigators worked the scene.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of Old Canton Road and Robinson Road.

An officer and the driver of another vehicle were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. The officer was in a marked patrol car, authorities said.

Cobb County Police said officers shut down the intersection at Old Canton Road and Robinson Road to allow investigators to process the scene.

Drivers traveling through the area should avoid the intersection and use alternate routes to bypass delays.

The department is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or identified the individuals involved.

It's unclear when the intersection will reopen.