Feds discover massive meth lab hidden in quiet Union City cul-de-sac

The Brief Federal agents seized over 240 pounds of solid and liquid methamphetamine during a raid on a Union City home. Two Mexican nationals face federal charges after law enforcement discovered an active drug laboratory in a local neighborhood cul-de-sac. Authorities ordered both men held in federal custody following their initial court appearance on drug distribution charges.



Two men face federal drug charges after federal agents dismantled a massive methamphetamine laboratory operated inside a Union City neighborhood home.

Union City meth lab bust

What we know:

Federal agents raided a residential home in Union City on Tuesday after watching a suspect sell nearly four and a half pounds of methamphetamine in a shopping plaza parking lot. Investigators searched the house and found an extensive drug lab setup spread across multiple rooms, complete with propane burners, large pots, electric fans, plastic sheeting and resealable bags.

Agents seized approximately 240 pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine, including liquid hidden inside painted trinkets, along with thousands of dollars in cash and an AR-style pistol.

Authorities arrested David Miranda Gomez, 34, and Robert Gomez Garcia, 33, both of Mexico.

Both men appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging them with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and a judge ordered them held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Union City bust

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg praised law enforcement partners for shutting down the hazardous neighborhood operation, noting that the defendants allegedly manufactured massive quantities of deadly drugs in a local cul-de-sac.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Connolly of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta Field Division added that despite the defendants' unique concealment methods, investigators persistently uncovered the operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Hwang is prosecuting the case, which is part of Operation Take Back America.

Federal drug investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed how long the makeshift laboratory was operating inside the residential neighborhood before the raid. Authorities have not released the exact street address of the Union City home, nor have they confirmed whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the drug ring. Future court dates for Gomez and Garcia have not yet been announced.