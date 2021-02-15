Officer helps save man from jumping from Spaghetti Junction overpass

A man is recovering thanks to a DeKalb County police officer whose quick thinking and knowledge kept him from jumping off an overpass at Spaghetti Junction.

"The main goal is just to get him help," Officer Amy Cochran said.

No day is exactly the same for Cochran.

"I’m just thankful it was me and I think it’s fate that I’m the one that showed up," Cochran said.

It was the right place and the right time when Cochran answered a call on January 12 of a man in distress.

Police said the 43-year-old man had climbed over the edge and was ready to jump and end his life.

Officer Cochran pulled up on the scene and noticed something was off.

"He started pointing to his ears that he was deaf and I started signing to him asking if he was OK," Cochran said.

The man eventually got back into his truck and said the man kept folding his hands in a prayer-like gesture.

"He went like this and he told me he wanted to give his life to the lord and I said no sweetie. Your life matters," Cochran said.

Sign language has always been a passion for this 13-year veteran of the force.

"I had a friend and every day at lunch he would teach me sign language because he was deaf. Ever since then, I was fascinated with it. The fact you can have a conversation with your hands," Cochran said.

Cochran is grateful she was able to help save a life that day.

"We are human too. At the end of the day, at the end of the day, we want to help people and I’m glad I was able to be there to help him," Cochran said getting choked up thinking about that day.

The man was taken to the hospital for additional help and did not have any injuries.

