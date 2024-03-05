Off-duty Atlanta police officer fires at burglary suspect Tuesday morning, police say

article

A burglary suspect was taken to a hospital after he reportedly tried to break into an off-duty Atlanta police officer's apartment on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta Police say that it happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment in the 1600 block of Hollywood Road NW in northwest Atlanta.

The suspect was allegedly attempting to break in when the person inside the apartment grabbed a gun and shot towards the suspect.

The suspect was not hit, but did sustain non-life-threatening injuries when he fell. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances around the incident. Police have not identified the suspect of the police officer involved.