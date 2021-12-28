Suspect accused of killing mom, stepdad in Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man suspected of killing his mother and step-father early Tuesday morning.

Police in Athens-Clarke County arrested Peyton Moyer, who is suspected of killing Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing that happened," Sheriff James Hale said.

Investigators found the two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds at around 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Boldercrest Circle. Investigators were responding to a report of a shooting.

Investigators said Moyer had fled the scene in a car that belonged to a victim.

"There were two siblings that were still there at the residence that gave us the suspect's name and information," Sheriff Hale said.

Investigators said Peyton Moyer fled the scene of a murder in one of the victim’s vehicles. He was later located by Athens Clarke County Police and arrested after a short pursuit. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Tuesday morning wasn't the first time deputies got called to this house.

"We've had some encounters with him before. We've had several calls out to that residence and at a different residence in the county when they lived in another location," the sheriff detailed.

According to Moyer's jail records, he was arrested in March and charged with criminal trespass - family violence and violating a family violence order.

Athens police found him and arrested him after a short pursuit, officials said.

Deputies have charged Moyer with two counts of murder and cruelty to children.

