Suspect accused of killing mom, stepdad in Oconee County

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:23PM
Oconee County
Oconee County man accused of murdering mother, stepfather

A 20-year-old Oconee County man was arrested in connection to the death of his mother and stepfather.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man suspected of killing his mother and step-father early Tuesday morning.

Police in Athens-Clarke County arrested Peyton Moyer, who is suspected of killing Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing that happened," Sheriff James Hale said. 

Investigators found the two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds at around 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Boldercrest Circle. Investigators were responding to a report of a shooting. 

Investigators said Moyer had fled the scene in a car that belonged to a victim.

"There were two siblings that were still there at the residence that gave us the suspect's name and information," Sheriff Hale said. 

OCONEE COUNTY PEYTON MOYER

Investigators said Peyton Moyer fled the scene of a murder in one of the victim’s vehicles. He was later located by Athens Clarke County Police and arrested after a short pursuit. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Tuesday morning wasn't the first time deputies got called to this house.

"We've had some encounters with him before. We've had several calls out to that residence and at a different residence in the county when they lived in another location," the sheriff detailed. 

According to Moyer's jail records, he was arrested in March and charged with criminal trespass - family violence and violating a family violence order. 

Athens police found him and arrested him after a short pursuit, officials said.  

Deputies have charged Moyer with two counts of murder and cruelty to children.

Suspect shot, killed mother and stepfather

The deadly shooting happened overnight in Oconee County. The suspect was arrested in Athens-Clarke County.

