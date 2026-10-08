Obama endorses Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia governor race

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The Brief Former President Barack Obama endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia governor in a new video. Bottoms and Republican opponent Rick Jackson recently debated core issues including Medicaid expansion, data centers, minimum wage and voting rights. Obama highlighted Bottoms' record on healthcare, education, safety and local tax relief.



Former President Barack Obama released a video endorsing Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in the Georgia gubernatorial election, pointing to her experience as mayor, council member and judge.

What they're saying:

In the video message, Obama urged Georgians to support Bottoms, praising her work on police pay raises, balanced budgets and youth investments.

Obama highlighted her proposals to lower costs, expand Medicaid, strengthen rural hospitals, give communities the option to eliminate grocery taxes and guarantee pre-K for every 4-year-old.

Obama's full message to Georgia voters is below:

"This is Barack Obama. Georgia, I hope you'll support my friend, Keisha Lance Bottoms, for governor. As a former judge, council member, and mayor, Keisha believes that public service is about putting you first. She's invested in young people, delivered historic pay raises for police officers and firefighters, and balanced the budget without raising taxes," said President Barack Obama. "Now Keisha has a plan to lower costs, expand Medicaid, strengthen rural hospitals, and give communities the option to eliminate grocery taxes. And as a mom of four, Keisha understands the importance of giving every child a strong start, and that's why she'll work to guarantee pre-K for every four-year-old. There is a lot at stake in this election, Georgia. Make your voice heard, and vote for Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor."

Dig deeper:

The endorsement follows a televised town hall debate on Tuesday in Doraville between Bottoms and Republican candidate Rick Jackson.

Jackson, who is backed by President Donald Trump, clashed with Bottoms on minimum wage, state healthcare policy, data center development and election integrity.

Bottoms advocated for raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour and making Medicaid expansion a immediate priority for an estimated 300,000 uninsured Georgians.

Jackson focused on workforce development, trade programs, and state-level prescription drug negotiations while maintaining federal Medicaid funding conditions.

RELATED: Georgia governor debate: Bottoms, Jackson clash over health care, data centers

Bottoms proposed a statewide moratorium on new data center construction and introduced the Johnson Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Jackson rejected a blanket data center moratorium in favor of local relief tests and defended Georgia's current voting laws.