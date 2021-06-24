Doraville strip club ordered to pay city $1.8M over illegal alcohol sales

A DeKalb County court has ordered a Doraville strip club to pay the city nearly $2 million for violations to the city's alcohol ordinance.

In a ruling filed June 17, the DeKalb County Superior Court said that Oasis Goodtime Emporium must pay the city of Doraville $1.89 million - or about $10,000 for each day the nightclub received violations of a previous court order.

The ordinance officials say the nightclub kept breaking prohibits anyone from possessing or drinking alcohol at a "sexually-oriented" business.

According to officials, Oasis continued to violate the ordinance despite an order from the superior court. The Georgia Supreme Court previously decided to not take up the club's challenges to the ordinance in 2015.

"Again and again, over the last seven years, Oasis has filed numerous frivolous appeals; and just as consistently, the appellate courts court have rejected those appeals," said Mayor Joseph Geierman. "This month, once again, the Georgia Supreme Court and the Superior Court ruled in Doraville’s favor. It’s time for Oasis to stop fighting this losing battle, to stop wasting everyone’s time, and to comply with City ordinances upheld years ago."

In another ruling filed in June, a judge said the business could be closed by the city if it violates the alcohol code in the future. Oasis is continuing to fight the latest ruling with a new appeal.

