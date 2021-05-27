Doraville police say strip club was illegally serving alcohol

Doraville police said a strip club is habitually violating the city's alcohol ordinance.

Officers went to Oasis Goodtime Emporium this week after several reports of illegal alcohol sales. The Doraville Code prohibits the sale of alcohol without a license and prohibits alcohol at sexually oriented businesses.

Police said officers found dozens of bottles across two bars and saw alcoholic drinks being served.

"Since coming within the city limits of Doraville eight years ago, Oasis Goodtime Emporium has been in violation of city laws on every occasion that our officers have visited the establishment," said Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. "Time and again, Oasis has flagrantly violated our laws and multiple court rulings. We trust that this new evidence offers enough proof that Oasis has no basis to continue operating in disregard of the City’s court-tested laws."

The club had been fighting the city’s ordinance for years.

"These is no basis for the continued illegal operation of Oasis in Doraville," said City Manager Chris Eldridge. "We have documented countless examples of Oasis breaking our city’s laws, which is why the courts have repeatedly sided with the City since 2013. This property has become a nuisance to the City and the surrounding community, which includes multiple residential homes and an elementary school just a quarter of a mile down the road. Oasis has made the decision to operate illegally on a daily basis for years and it is time for Oasis to cease its illegal operation."

The case has made its way into the Georgia Supreme Court siding with the city and county.

