Georgia father charged with murdering infant daughter

A Georgia father is facing a felony murder charge over the death of his 10-week-old daughter last month.

Officials with the Oakwood Police Department tell FOX 5 they began their investigation into 20-year-old Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes on May 25, when Scottish Rite Childrens Hospital contacted them about an infant girl who arrived at the hospital with severe injuries.

Police say the investigation led them to the home on the 900 block of Lanier Mill Circle in Oakwood, Georgia and eventually led them to arrest Reyes and charge him with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

The next day, authorities were notified that the girl had died from her injuries.

Reyes' charges have now been upgraded to felony murder.

The Oakwood father is now being held at the Hall County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Oakwood Police Department.