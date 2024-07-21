Man found shot dead in crashed car in Hall County

Oakwood police found a man shot multiple times inside a crashed vehicle in Hall County late Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the car had crashed into the back of a residence on Wild Berry Court.

The victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

Police were then called to the 5000 block of Aster Place where they found a second male with a minor injury.

That person was identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Gambrel, and police believe he was the suspected shooter from their first call.

Gambrel was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim's name will not be released until his family is notified.

This investigation is open and ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the public.