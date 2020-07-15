NY Gov. Cuomo pledges PPE, hand sanitizer to Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is set to receive thousands of pieces of PPE equipment from New York, as efforts to fight against COVID-19 continue.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Atlanta will receive 30,000 pieces of PPE and 1,250 gallons of hand sanitizer, at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The PPE and hand sanitizer are expected to arrive in Atlanta by Friday, according to a Tweet from Cuomo.

Mayor Bottoms appeared on Good Day Atlanta on Monday morning to defend her decision to rollback re-opening plans for the city to Phase One, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"It's not looking good. We track this daily in the city of Atlanta. What I am seeing are numbers that I have not seen in several months, probably going back to April," said Mayor Bottoms.

