NW Georgia police officer dies following deadly Walker County murder-suicide

A tragic shooting in northwest Georgia last weekend has claimed the life of an off-duty police officer, bringing the total death toll to four after a Marietta man opened fire inside a Walker County home.

What we know:

Authorities confirmed that 52-year-old Chickamauga police Officer Charles Dunn succumbed to his injuries days after being critically wounded in the attack. Dunn, a longtime family friend of the victims, was inside the home when 54-year-old Russell David Payne of Marietta arrived and launched a violent assault.

According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, Payne’s estranged wife, 54-year-old Jacklyn D. Payne, and her father, 79-year-old Eugene "Jack" Denny, were both fatally shot during the rampage. Investigators say Payne fired multiple .223 caliber rounds into the rear of the house before forcing his way inside and continuing his attack. Though off-duty and in civilian clothing, Dunn engaged the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence.

After the deadly assault, authorities say Payne took his own life at the scene.

The violence unfolded Saturday evening when a 911 call was placed from inside the home, alerting authorities. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson stated that deputies responded around 7 p.m., where they discovered three victims dead and Dunn suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical teams, Officer Dunn passed away after days of fighting for his life.

What they're saying:

The City of Chickamauga and its police department announced Dunn's passing on Facebook. In their post, they said that the world lost a "true hero" and before his death, he gave the ultimate gift – life to others through organ donation.

Dunn was more than an officer, according to the post. He was a "friend, a protector, and a light in the lives of so many." He was known for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his love of people and love of animals.