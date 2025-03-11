3 dead in murder-suicide in NW Georgia, police officer badly injured

article

The Brief A Marietta man shot and killed his estranged wife and her father before taking his own life. An off-duty Chickamauga police officer, a family friend, was critically injured in the attack. Authorities continue investigating the violent incident that took place in Rock Spring.



A tragic shooting in northwest Georgia last weekend left three people dead and an off-duty police officer critically injured after a Marietta man opened fire inside a Walker County home.

What we know:

Authorities identified the shooter as 54-year-old Russell David Payne of Marietta. The victims killed in the attack were his estranged wife, 54-year-old Jacklyn D. Payne, and her father, 79-year-old Eugene "Jack" Denny, according to Walker County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at a home on Wood Station Road in Rock Spring, a community located between Chickamauga and LaFayette. Also inside the home at the time was 52-year-old Chickamauga police Officer Charles Dunn, who was critically injured during the attack. Dunn was a longtime family friend of the victims.

It appears Payne took his own life at the scene.

Timeline:

The violence unfolded Saturday evening when a 911 call was placed from inside the home, alerting authorities to the attack. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed that deputies responded around 7 p.m. after receiving a distress call from inside the home.

When deputies arrived, they discovered three people dead and Officer Dunn suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that Russell Payne arrived at the home and fired several .223 caliber rounds into the rear of the house before entering and continuing his attack. Dunn, though off-duty and in civilian clothing, engaged the shooter during the incident.

What they're saying:

Chickamauga Mayor Trey Deck called the situation "deeply concerning" and urged the public to rally around Officer Dunn during his recovery. "Officer Dunn has dedicated his life to serving our community, and now he needs our collective support as he fights for his recovery," Deck said in a statement. He encouraged the community to come together to send "strength and hope" to the injured officer and his family.

What's next:

The Walker County coroner will transport the bodies to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies as authorities continue their investigation. Officials are still working to determine the motive and the circumstances leading up to the attack. The Chickamauga Police Department has not yet provided further updates on Officer Dunn’s condition or the ongoing investigation.

This case remains under active investigation as law enforcement works to piece together the events surrounding the tragedy.