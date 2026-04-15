NW Georgia lawmaker apologizes for blackface photo

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The Brief A northwest Georgia lawmaker is apologizing for a past photo showing him in blackface. The photo shows him dressed as Kanye West at a costume party more than a decade ago. Some residents say the apology does not go far enough.



A northwest Georgia lawmaker facing re-election is apologizing after a photo surfaced showing him accused of wearing blackface while impersonating rapper Kanye West.

What they're saying:

Republican Kasey Carpenter, who has represented the state’s 4th House District since 2017, says he understands the country’s history with racial tensions and said he never intended to make matters worse.

Carpenter says the photo was taken more than a decade ago when he and his wife dressed as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for a party.

Despite the apology, some residents in Dalton say it is not enough.