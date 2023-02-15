Police release new photos of NW Atlanta homicide suspect, person of interest

article

Atlanta Police announced the release of better quality photos showing a pair they believe have a connection to a northwest Atlanta homicide that took place in late January.

ATLANTA POLICE ASK FOR HELP IDENTIFYING SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING

The photos show both a man believed to be a suspect in the case and another man who police have called a person of interest. Police say the pair had some sort of involvement in a fatal shooting from Jan. 27 that took place on Marietta Street.

Police say the suspect appears to be an older, bald, African-American man who was wearing gray pants and a black sweater when he was seen in surveillance video. In the photos the department provided, he can be seen walking with a cane, slightly ahead of the person of interest who was described as a heavyset African-American man wearing a gray hoodie, a gray hat and blue jeans.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Police released images of a pair connected to a late January homicide that occurred on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) From: Supplied

Anyone who can identify either individual or provide additional information regarding this case is encouraged to submit an anonymous to through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIP (8477).

Shortly after the shooting, the victim's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses and to take care of his three children, one of whom was born just a week before he was gunned down.