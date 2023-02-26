Suspect at-large, man shot dead at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta Police says a man was killed in the northwest sector of the city Sunday morning. A homicide investigation into the shooting has begun.

Police say the man was shot on Deering Road in the parking lot of the Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex. Officers believe the suspect may have been driving a silver Nissan Maxima.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. A motive has not been revealed at this point.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.