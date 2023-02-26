Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County
Breaking News

Suspect at-large, man shot dead at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta Police is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on Deering road in northwest Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police says a man was killed in the northwest sector of the city Sunday morning. A homicide investigation into the shooting has begun.

Police say the man was shot on Deering Road in the parking lot of the Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex. Officers believe the suspect may have been driving a silver Nissan Maxima.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. A motive has not been revealed at this point.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.