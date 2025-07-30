Expand / Collapse search
Pediatric nurse charged in Coweta County child molestation case

By
Published  July 30, 2025 5:11pm EDT
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators have charged Kori Morris, 38, with child molestation and other charges in a case involving a 14-year-old boy. The sheriff's office says the investigation started when the victim came forward with information about the alleged sexual abuse. A second woman has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a result of the same investigation.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County investigators say they have filed charges against a woman for child molestation in a case involving a 14-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

Deputies say this case started when the 14-year-old boy came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

That has led to charges against Kori Jolynn Morris, 38, of Newnan. And investigators say she was a friend of the family. They say sexual abuse allegedly happened at a home in Coweta County.

She is charged with aggravated child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence.

Why you should care:

According to jail records in Coweta County, Morris is a pediatrics nurse. Her job is unconnected to the case, police said.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office also says that evidence uncovered during the investigation led to the arrest of a second woman. She is identified as 39-year-old Brittany Wingo of Sharpsburg. 

They say they have charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s important to note that she is not charged with child molestation like Morris. Her charges are totally separate from that investigation.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation and more charges are possible. 

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with Coweta County officials. 

