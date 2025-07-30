Pediatric nurse charged in Coweta County child molestation case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County investigators say they have filed charges against a woman for child molestation in a case involving a 14-year-old boy.
What they're saying:
Deputies say this case started when the 14-year-old boy came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
That has led to charges against Kori Jolynn Morris, 38, of Newnan. And investigators say she was a friend of the family. They say sexual abuse allegedly happened at a home in Coweta County.
She is charged with aggravated child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence.
Why you should care:
According to jail records in Coweta County, Morris is a pediatrics nurse. Her job is unconnected to the case, police said.
Dig deeper:
The sheriff’s office also says that evidence uncovered during the investigation led to the arrest of a second woman. She is identified as 39-year-old Brittany Wingo of Sharpsburg.
They say they have charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s important to note that she is not charged with child molestation like Morris. Her charges are totally separate from that investigation.
What's next:
The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation and more charges are possible.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with Coweta County officials.