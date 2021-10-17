'Now we begin the next chapter': Baby home from hospital months after mother's stabbing

article

Four months after his pregnant mother was stabbed along a popular walking trail in Brookhaven, a baby born by emergency Cesarean section is out of a Georgia hospital.

Valerie Kasper posted the update Thursday on a GoFundMe page which a friend set up for her. It has raised more than the $100,000 goal.

Police said 34-year-old Valerie Kasper on June 5 while walking on the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old son when 30-year-old Christopher Jones approached her, tried to talk to her, and ended up stabbing the young mother in the torso and arm four times with a pocket knife.

Kasper wrote that Theodore Jude came home Oct. 8 from Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston’s newborn intensive care unit.

"Seeing our son Benjamin meet his baby brother has been the sweetest," she wrote.

"Now we begin the next chapter," she continued.

That will include a great deal of medical care.

Theodore has a feeding tube and needs fortified food every three hours, with caffeine to fight apnea, medicine for acid reflux and a vitamin. He’s on supplemental oxygen and has a "monitor that is like a fire alarm," sounding if he doesn’t breathe for 20 seconds or his heart rate drops below 60 beats a minute, Kasper wrote.

"Going to the pediatrician was a big family adventure and. we have lots of specialist appointments coming up. His care is definitely overwhelming and exhausting but we are getting used to the routines," she wrote.

_____

