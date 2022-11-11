Firefighters rescue family trapped on balcony of burning Gwinnett County apartment building

article

Three people are safe after they were rescued from the third floor of their burning apartment building in Gwinnett County.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that at around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports of an apartment fire at the Montrose Berkeley Lake Apartments on the 2300 block of Northwoods Lake Court.

Callers to 911 told officials that three people were trapped by the flames on a third-floor balcony of the building.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found heavy flames shooting out of the building's front and started to work on putting the fire out. Using a ladder, firefighters were able to safely rescue the two adults and one child trapped on the balcony.

After the balcony rescue, officials say all residents were safely evacuated. Three other residents leaped from a second-story balcony before fire crews got to the scene.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

In total, officials say 10 apartments had sustained fire, smoke, or water damage - displacing 16 adults and two children. Five residents and a Duluth police officer helping with the evacuations were treated by paramedics for injuries at the scene.

A resident of the apartment where the fire started told investigators she was cooking on the stove when the flames erupted and became out of control. Investigators have determined the fire was an accident.

The apartment management and the Red Cross are working to assist everyone who was displaced by the blaze.